Mayon shows minor Strombolian activity on 83rd day of unrest

The events reportedly generated ash clouds that hovered 500 meters above the volcano’s crater before drifting to the southwestern side of the volcano, as well as incandescent lava flows along the slope of the volcano.

Meanwhile, a total of 188 volcanic earthquakes, which included six volcanic tremors, were recorded in PHIVOLCS’ 24-hour observation of the volcano.

The report also noted that there were 266 rockfall events at Mayon, along with 2,517 tonnes of sulfur dioxide emissions on Saturday, March 28.

With the persistent volcanic activity, authorities have continued to prohibit entry into the volcano’s six-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Aircraft have also been advised to avoid flying too close to the volcano in case of possible hazards like moderate-sized explosions.

Aside from Mayon, Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental, Taal Volcano in Batangas, and Mount Bulusan have also maintained their respective alert levels.

Bulusan, which was recently raised to Alert Level 1, exhibited 16 volcanic earthquakes in the past day, according to PHIVOLCS.