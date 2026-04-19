Law dean rejects claims of grade manipulation for VP Duterte

Pastrana also noted in an interview that many of their students are children of well-known politicians, but once they enter the College of Law, they are treated simply as regular students—“just like everybody else.”

“Any suggestion to the contrary undermines the credibility of the faculty, our students, and the legal profession,” he said.

During the 14 April hearing, Madriaga claimed that the Vice President was “rude” and “violent” towards other students.

Vice President Sara Duterte, however, rejected allegations made during the House Committee on Justice hearing.



“I completed my studies on my own terms… I never asked any professor for special accommodation for my grades because the bare minimum was easy enough to meet,” she said.



The Vice President also released her rating in the 2005 Bar examinations, showing she obtained an 80-percent score—surpassing the 75-percent passing requirement—amid allegations questioning her academic record and conduct during her law school years.