Law dean rejects claims of grade manipulation for VP Duterte

San Sebastian College of Law has denied allegations by self-confessed bagman Ramil Madriaga that a former associate dean used his influence to secure passing grades for Vice President Sara Duterte during her time as a law student.
Atty. Ted Pastrana, dean of the law school, dismissed the claim, stressing that academic evaluations in the institution are grounded on merit and established policies.
“Hindi naman kapani-paniwala na ginamit daw ng Associate Dean ng College of Law ang kanyang influence para makakuha ng pasadong marka si Sara Duterte sa mga subjects niya,” the dean said in a statement.
“Lahat naman ng law students ay ‘ordinaryong estudyante’ lang sa law school… kahit pa si Rodrigo Duterte ang tatay mo, hindi advantage yun; ‘who you’ ka rin lang sa law school. Alam ng mga law professors yan,” he added.
Pastrana also noted in an interview that many of their students are children of well-known politicians, but once they enter the College of Law, they are treated simply as regular students—“just like everybody else.”
“Any suggestion to the contrary undermines the credibility of the faculty, our students, and the legal profession,” he said.
During the 14 April hearing, Madriaga claimed that the Vice President was “rude” and “violent” towards other students.
Vice President Sara Duterte, however, rejected allegations made during the House Committee on Justice hearing.
“I completed my studies on my own terms… I never asked any professor for special accommodation for my grades because the bare minimum was easy enough to meet,” she said.
The Vice President also released her rating in the 2005 Bar examinations, showing she obtained an 80-percent score—surpassing the 75-percent passing requirement—amid allegations questioning her academic record and conduct during her law school years.