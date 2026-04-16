Duterte bares 2005 Bar rating amid Madriaga allegations

Vice President Sara Duterte has released her rating in the 2005 Bar examinations, showing she obtained an 80-percent score—surpassing the 75-percent passing requirement—amid allegations questioning her academic record and conduct during her law school years.

On Tuesday, self-confessed bagman Ramil Madriaga alleged that Duterte sought special consideration from professors at San Sebastian College–Recoletos College of Law to complete her law degree, and accused her of exhibiting violent behavior as a student.