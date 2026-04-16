Duterte bares 2005 Bar rating amid Madriaga allegations

Vice President Sara Duterte has released her rating in the 2005 Bar examinations, showing she obtained an 80-percent score—surpassing the 75-percent passing requirement—amid allegations questioning her academic record and conduct during her law school years.
On Tuesday, self-confessed bagman Ramil Madriaga alleged that Duterte sought special consideration from professors at San Sebastian College–Recoletos College of Law to complete her law degree, and accused her of exhibiting violent behavior as a student.
“I was never the subject of any complaint for rudeness or violence against other students at SSC-R College of Law,” Duterte said.
Data from the Supreme Court of the Philippines show that the 2005 Bar examinations were notably difficult, posting a passing rate of only 27.2 percent. Of the 5,607 examinees that year, just 1,526 passed—placing Duterte among successful candidates.
“Madriaga and his cohorts in the House of Representatives do not come close to my capacity to achieve results with very little effort because they cannot even weave a believable lie, much less follow the rule of law,” she said.