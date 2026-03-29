ROADS LESS TAKEN: Honda ADV160 points riders to summer escapes

Honda Philippines is encouraging riders to explore nearby destinations this summer with the ADV160. The company is drawing attention to short rides outside Metro Manila that offer a break from daily traffic. It also points to Holy Week as a period when many riders plan trips for reflection and travel.
The ADV160 runs on a 157cc eSP+ engine. Honda said the engine delivers steady output for both highway travel and daily use. The scooter also comes with an adjustable windscreen.
This feature helps reduce wind fatigue during longer rides. The model is built with a focus on comfort and stability across different road conditions.
Antipolo remains one of the most visited routes from Metro Manila. Riders travel to the Antipolo Cathedral during Holy Week. Others head up the mountain roads to enjoy cooler air and views of the city.
The route continues to attract both pilgrims and weekend riders who want a short escape without long travel time.
Batangas offers a coastal option within a few hours from the capital. Roads toward Nasugbu and Calatagan open up to sea views and access to beach areas. Many riders take these routes early in the morning to avoid traffic and heat.
The ADV160 includes a rear suspension with a subtank and an anti-lock braking system with disc brakes. Honda said these features help maintain control on curves and uphill sections.
Dingalan in Aurora has gained attention among riders who want longer routes. The area faces the Pacific Ocean and combines mountain roads with coastal views.
The trip requires more distance compared to other destinations, but many riders take it for the scenery and quiet surroundings. The ADV160 includes Honda Selectable Torque Control.
It also has a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 45.0 km per liter based on WMTC testing. This allows riders to cover longer distances with fewer fuel stops.
Kaybiang Tunnel in Cavite remains a regular stop for motorcycle groups. The route offers wide roads, smooth curves, and mountain scenery.
Many riders pass through early in the day when traffic is light. The ADV160 comes with a 5-inch TFT display and Honda RoadSync connectivity.
These features allow riders to check ride data and access smartphone functions while on the road.
Honda said the ADV160 fits both daily transport and weekend trips. The model is part of the company’s scooter lineup for riders who want a vehicle that can handle city use and short travel outside urban areas.
The company continues to promote two-wheel travel as an option for reaching nearby destinations during the summer season.