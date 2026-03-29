ROADS LESS TAKEN: Honda ADV160 points riders to summer escapes

This feature helps reduce wind fatigue during longer rides. The model is built with a focus on comfort and stability across different road conditions.

Antipolo remains one of the most visited routes from Metro Manila. Riders travel to the Antipolo Cathedral during Holy Week. Others head up the mountain roads to enjoy cooler air and views of the city.

The route continues to attract both pilgrims and weekend riders who want a short escape without long travel time.

Batangas offers a coastal option within a few hours from the capital. Roads toward Nasugbu and Calatagan open up to sea views and access to beach areas. Many riders take these routes early in the morning to avoid traffic and heat.