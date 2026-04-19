Hometown hero: Davaoeño Wacan shines, rules JGFP tilt

DAVAO CITY — In a story that felt almost scripted, hometown standout AJ Wacan delivered a clutch performance to cap the Philippines’ dominant run in the JGFP World Team Championship, firing a bogey‑free five‑under‑par 67 at Apo Golf and Country Club on Sunday to seal the title for Philippines‑Mindanao.
The 16‑year‑old, whose father works as maintenance staff at the club, turned his deep familiarity with the course into a decisive advantage. Playing with a borrowed set of clubs, Wacan calmly picked apart the layout with five birdies and no bogeys, leading his team to a dramatic two‑shot victory over Malaysia.
Wacan relied on a disciplined, course‑management approach rather than risky shot‑making.
“I just tried to hit as many greens as possible, sometimes putting the ball just in front of the green for easy up‑and‑downs,” said Wacan, who earlier reached the semifinals of the Philippine Amateur Open.
His steady round anchored the Philippines‑Mindanao side, which finished with a four‑day total of 682 in the tournament’s four‑to‑play, three‑to‑count format. Teammates Johanna Blair Uyking and Adrian Bisera provided crucial support with rounds of 74 and 75, respectively.
Malaysia, which carried the overnight lead into the final round, faltered under pressure and settled for second place at 684, while Philippines‑NGAP finished a distant third at 694.
The week‑long championship gathered top junior golfers from several countries and regional Philippine teams, showcasing rising talent in the 13–18 and 9–12 age divisions. The event also highlighted the growing strength of Philippine junior‑golf programs, with local players delivering strong performances against international competition.
Drama also unfolded in the National 13–18 division, where Philippines‑Negros edged Japan via countback after both teams finished tied at 716, underscoring the tight competition woven throughout the tournament.
Meanwhile, Philippines CAGCI delivered a clean sweep of the World and National 9–12 divisions, reinforcing the country’s promising pipeline of young golfers.
The championship concluded with closing ceremonies attended by Senator Bong Go, who took time from his schedule to congratulate the participants and support youth‑sports development.
For Wacan, the victory carried special meaning — winning on the same course where his father works and where he has spent countless hours honing his game. It was a moment that captured the very spirit of the tournament: local dreams meeting international competition on home fairways.
The final standings:
TEAM DIVISION
WORLD 13-18 — Philippines-Mindanao 682 (242-220-220), Malaysia 684 (233-224-227), Philippines-NGAP 694 (232-232-230), Philippines-Brittannika 704 (230-235-239), Philippines-Visayas 1 708 (240-238-230), Australia 713 (240-239-234), Thailand 724 (246-230-248), Philippines-AR 729 (253-235-241), AR International 735 (252-241-242), Philippines-Visayas 2 757 (249-253-255), China 757 (249-253-255)
NATIONAL 13-18 — Philippines-Negros 716 (239-237-240), Japan 716 (237-242-237), Philippines Go for Gold 717 (236-245-236), Philippines-Xavier 720 (241-242-237), Philippines-CAGC 730 (244-248-238), Philippines-Del Monte 733 (246-240-247), Philippines-Pueblo 737 (251-240-246), Thailand 766 (253-257-256), Philippines-JGFP Mindanao 797 (255-270-272), International Preparatory Golf Academy 808 (283-268-257), Philippines 858 (296-282-280)
WORLD 9-12 — Philippines-CAGC 1 693 (227-234-232), Philippines-Superkit 721 (245-241-235), Philippines 728 (237-251-240), China 730 (250-239-241), Philippines-Mindanao 735 (246-244-245), Philippines-Del Monte 765 (261-258-246), Japan 775 (264-252-259), Philippines-Visayas 789 (278-256-255), Philippines-CAGCI 2 819 (265-286-268), Thailand 834 (276-273-285), Philippines-Pueblo 984 (338-312-334)
NATIONAL 9-12 — Philippines-CAGC 1 693 (227-234-232), Philippines Superkit 721 (245-241-235), Philippines 728 (237-251-240), China 730 (250-239-241), Philippines-Mindanao 735 (246-244-245), Philippines-Del Monte 765 (261-258-246), Japan 775 (264-252-259), Philippines-Visayas 789 (278-256-255), Philippines-CAGCI 2 819 (265-285-268), Thailand 834 (276-273-285), Philippines-Pueblo 984 (338-312-334).