Hometown hero: Davaoeño Wacan shines, rules JGFP tilt

Wacan relied on a disciplined, course‑management approach rather than risky shot‑making.

“I just tried to hit as many greens as possible, sometimes putting the ball just in front of the green for easy up‑and‑downs,” said Wacan, who earlier reached the semifinals of the Philippine Amateur Open.

His steady round anchored the Philippines‑Mindanao side, which finished with a four‑day total of 682 in the tournament’s four‑to‑play, three‑to‑count format. Teammates Johanna Blair Uyking and Adrian Bisera provided crucial support with rounds of 74 and 75, respectively.

Malaysia, which carried the overnight lead into the final round, faltered under pressure and settled for second place at 684, while Philippines‑NGAP finished a distant third at 694.

The week‑long championship gathered top junior golfers from several countries and regional Philippine teams, showcasing rising talent in the 13–18 and 9–12 age divisions. The event also highlighted the growing strength of Philippine junior‑golf programs, with local players delivering strong performances against international competition.

Drama also unfolded in the National 13–18 division, where Philippines‑Negros edged Japan via countback after both teams finished tied at 716, underscoring the tight competition woven throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Philippines CAGCI delivered a clean sweep of the World and National 9–12 divisions, reinforcing the country’s promising pipeline of young golfers.

The championship concluded with closing ceremonies attended by Senator Bong Go, who took time from his schedule to congratulate the participants and support youth‑sports development.