Delen, Jeturian power Philippines 1 to team title

Philippines Go For Gold kept the pressure on until the final holes behind Stephanie Gaisano Gan and Japanese standout Mia Shinohara, who carded rounds of 83 and 84, respectively. Stephen Clementer completed the scoring with an 85 as the team settled for runner-up honors.

Philippines Mindanao placed third with a total of 252.

Six Philippine teams competed in the division, the largest field in the youngest bracket of the tournament, highlighting the rapid growth of junior golf in the country and the increasing interest among the sport’s youngest players.

Ethan Lago of Philippines Mindanao topped the boys’ individual division with rounds of 74 and 78. Delen claimed second place after edging Jeturian in a playoff.

In the girls’ division, Stephanie Gan fired rounds of 80 and 83 to beat Japanese teammate Mia Shinohara by six strokes, while Zoey Mascarinas finished third.

Meanwhile, Kamille del Mundo turned in a spectacular performance in the 9–12 category, firing a tournament-record 65 to power Philippines–CAGCI 1 to a commanding 18-shot lead over Philippines–Superkit.

Starting on the back nine, Del Mundo eagled No. 18 and added five birdies on the front side in a dominant round that placed her firmly atop the individual standings.

Maurysse Abalos and Luis Espinosa backed her up with scores of 75 and 80 as Philippines–CAGCI 1 compiled a 29-over total, opening a massive 25-shot advantage over Philippines–Superkit.