Delen, Jeturian power Philippines 1 to team title

DAVAO CITY — Lauro Delen and Andres Jeturian delivered clutch performances to finish second and third in the individual standings, powering Philippines 1 to the 8-and-under team title in the JGFP World Team Championships at Apo Golf and Country Club on Saturday.
Delen held his nerve down the stretch, closing with a five-over-par 77, while Jeturian and Alonso Fabul added rounds of 82 and 85 as Philippines 1 compiled a 36-hole total of 238 — enough to secure a tense five-shot victory.
Philippines Go For Gold kept the pressure on until the final holes behind Stephanie Gaisano Gan and Japanese standout Mia Shinohara, who carded rounds of 83 and 84, respectively. Stephen Clementer completed the scoring with an 85 as the team settled for runner-up honors.
Philippines Mindanao placed third with a total of 252.
Six Philippine teams competed in the division, the largest field in the youngest bracket of the tournament, highlighting the rapid growth of junior golf in the country and the increasing interest among the sport’s youngest players.
Ethan Lago of Philippines Mindanao topped the boys’ individual division with rounds of 74 and 78. Delen claimed second place after edging Jeturian in a playoff.
In the girls’ division, Stephanie Gan fired rounds of 80 and 83 to beat Japanese teammate Mia Shinohara by six strokes, while Zoey Mascarinas finished third.
Meanwhile, Kamille del Mundo turned in a spectacular performance in the 9–12 category, firing a tournament-record 65 to power Philippines–CAGCI 1 to a commanding 18-shot lead over Philippines–Superkit.
Starting on the back nine, Del Mundo eagled No. 18 and added five birdies on the front side in a dominant round that placed her firmly atop the individual standings.
Maurysse Abalos and Luis Espinosa backed her up with scores of 75 and 80 as Philippines–CAGCI 1 compiled a 29-over total, opening a massive 25-shot advantage over Philippines–Superkit.
Mavis Espenido paced Philippines–Superkit with a 72, with support from Jaicee Cervantes, who shot 82, and Lucas Revilleza, who carded an 87.
Philippines 1 slipped to third place at 56-over.
The three-day event is sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission and the National Golf Association of the Philippines, with support from Apo Golf and Country Club, Atty. Joy Gaisano, John Gaisano, Bonpack, Brittannika Golf Club, CAGC by Rolly Romero, Go For Golf, GolfPinoy.com, Islandwide, Mike Arroyo, LT Foundation, NFF, Lue de Guzman, Mark Dy, Nash Coffee, Ogan, Ranzel Ungco, Securities Specialties Inc., Sotogrande Hotel, Tribune Golf, Turnbridge, and Urban Development Corp.
The team and individual standings:
World Team 8-under – Philippines 1 238, Philippines Go for Gold 243, Philippines Mindanao 252, Philippines Del Monte 316, Philippines 2 325, Philippines 3 339
Boys (individual) — Ethan Lago 152, Lauro Delen 158, Andres Jeturian 158, Stephen Clementer 164, Alonso Fabul 166
Girls (individual) — Stephanie Gan 163, Mia Shinohara 169, Zoey Mascarinas 172, Kassandra Morente 182, Ashia Faith Frayco 189
World Team 9-12 — Philippines-CAGCI 1 227, Philippines-Superkit 245, Philippines 237, China 250, Philippines Mindanao 246, Japan 264, Philippines Del Monte 261, Philippines Visayas 278, Thailand 275, Philippines CAGCI 2 265, Philippines Pueblo de Oro 338.