Phl-Brittannika sets pace in JGFP Worlds

Tamayo, whose family owns the Brittannika Golf Course, turned in the best round among the girls with a three-over-par 75, despite a shaky finish. She closed with a double bogey on the ninth hole after skulling a chip near the green and missing a five-foot putt for bogey. Still, her round was good enough to edge Malaysian standout Amelia Lee by a stroke.

Saban battled through a difficult closing stretch, dropping two bogeys and a double bogey on the way home for a 76, while Travis Cadungog contributed a 79 as Philippines-Brittannika assembled a 230 total.

Pre-tournament favorite Philippines-NGAP settled for 232, built around Tristan Jefferson Padilla’s 73 and Vito Sarines’ 75, while either Geoff Tan or Nicole Gaisano Gan’s 84 counted as the third score.

Both Tan and Gan struggled with Apo Golf’s demanding opening stretch at the back nine — a layout locals liken to the famed “Amen Corner” at Augusta National Golf Club. Tan made the turn at one-over before an out-of-bounds drive on the 10th led to a quadruple bogey. He followed with a bogey on the par-3 11th and dropped two more bogeys and a double the rest of the way.