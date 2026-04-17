Phl-Brittannika sets pace in JGFP Worlds

DAVAO CITY — Brittany Tamayo and Jared Saban carried Philippines-Brittannika to the early lead in the premier 13-18 division of the JGFP World Team Championships after the opening round Friday at Apo Golf and Country Club.
Tamayo and Saban powered their team to a two-stroke advantage over top seed Philippines-NGAP, combining steady play with timely scoring in the four-to-play, three-to-count format.
Tamayo, whose family owns the Brittannika Golf Course, turned in the best round among the girls with a three-over-par 75, despite a shaky finish. She closed with a double bogey on the ninth hole after skulling a chip near the green and missing a five-foot putt for bogey. Still, her round was good enough to edge Malaysian standout Amelia Lee by a stroke.
Saban battled through a difficult closing stretch, dropping two bogeys and a double bogey on the way home for a 76, while Travis Cadungog contributed a 79 as Philippines-Brittannika assembled a 230 total.
Pre-tournament favorite Philippines-NGAP settled for 232, built around Tristan Jefferson Padilla’s 73 and Vito Sarines’ 75, while either Geoff Tan or Nicole Gaisano Gan’s 84 counted as the third score.
Both Tan and Gan struggled with Apo Golf’s demanding opening stretch at the back nine — a layout locals liken to the famed “Amen Corner” at Augusta National Golf Club. Tan made the turn at one-over before an out-of-bounds drive on the 10th led to a quadruple bogey. He followed with a bogey on the par-3 11th and dropped two more bogeys and a double the rest of the way.
Gan, who also started on the back nine, played her first three holes in four-over, added another bogey on the 14th, and took a double bogey on the 16th to make the turn at 43.
Malaysia claimed third place on 233, led by Amelia Lee’s 76, Jarvia Liew Zun Xin’s 78, and Chan Jun Han’s 79.
Philippines-Visayas and Australia shared fourth place at 240. Lois Laine Go fired a 77, while David Gothong and Sebastian Sajuela added 81 and 82, respectively, for the Visayas squad. Australia leaned on Sienna McCulloch’s 79, Saehi Suh’s 80, and Connor Roberts’ 81.
In the National Team 13-18 division, Philippines-Go for Gold seized a one-stroke lead over Japan, tallying 236.
Thirdy Fernando produced the day’s best round — a brilliant two-under-par 70 highlighted by four birdies on the front nine. Zero Plete added an 80, while Tomy dela Torre chipped in an 86.
Japan stayed within striking distance with Ikki Hirai (76), Ryusel Kuraiwa (78), and Ryuichi Tao (83).
The tournament also features competition in the 9-12 and 8-and-under divisions, with young talents from several countries vying for honors in the inaugural international junior championship.
Team Standings
World Team 13-18: Philippines-Brittannika (+14), Philippines-NGAP (+16), Malaysia (+17), Philippines-Visayas 1 (+24), Australia (+24), Philippines-Mindanao (+26), Thailand (+30), Philippines-Visayas 2 (+33), AR International (+36), Philippines-AR (+37)
National Team 13-18:
Philippines-Go for Gold (+20), Japan (+21), Philippines-Negros (+23), Philippines-Xavier (+25), Philippines-CAGC (+28), Philippines-Del Monte (+30), Philippines-Pueblo de Oro (+35), Philippines-Mindanao (+39), International Preparatory Golf Academy (+67).