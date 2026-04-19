Group urges amendment to include app-based transport in PSA

The Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) on Sunday urged Congress to amend the Public Service Act to include app-based transport services under public transport classification.
LCSP founder Atty. Ariel Inton said long-delayed legislation on transport network vehicle services (TNVS) and motorcycle taxis remains pending in the House of Representatives.
“Dahil sa di umanong hindi tugmang listahan ng mga TNVS at motorcycle drivers na nadiskubre sa pamimigay ng ayuda ay nais imbestigahan ng ilang mambabatas ang issue… Pero kahit wala pang batas ay nag-ooperate na ang mga ito sa ilalim ng mga DOTR department orders at LTFRB memorandum circulars,” Inton said.
He noted that motorcycle taxis continue to operate under a pilot test managed by a technical working group, which has been extended beyond its original timeline without a law in place.
“Ang pilot test na dapat ilang buwan lang ay taon na ang binilang at wala pa ring batas,” he added.
Inton also flagged provisions under Republic Act 11659, which exclude vehicles operating under transport network companies (TNCs) from being classified as public utility vehicles.
“Pero bakit hindi sinama ang mga transport accredited ng TNCs bilang public utility vehicles? Di ba’t mas mainam kung wala na ‘yan exception na ‘yan,” he said.
He said while these services are still regulated as public services under existing laws, the exclusion creates confusion and should be revisited.
The group said the amendment is needed to address regulatory gaps and ensure clearer oversight of app-based transport services.