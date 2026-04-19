Group urges amendment to include app-based transport in PSA

“Ang pilot test na dapat ilang buwan lang ay taon na ang binilang at wala pa ring batas,” he added.

Inton also flagged provisions under Republic Act 11659, which exclude vehicles operating under transport network companies (TNCs) from being classified as public utility vehicles.

“Pero bakit hindi sinama ang mga transport accredited ng TNCs bilang public utility vehicles? Di ba’t mas mainam kung wala na ‘yan exception na ‘yan,” he said.

He said while these services are still regulated as public services under existing laws, the exclusion creates confusion and should be revisited.

The group said the amendment is needed to address regulatory gaps and ensure clearer oversight of app-based transport services.