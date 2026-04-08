Outdated rules, data gaps strain transport amid fuel crisis

“In a moment of crisis, policy must not add to the uncertainty of transport workers already fighting to stay afloat — it must protect the livelihoods of the Filipinos who keep the country moving,” Ginez said.

Under LTFRB rules, the CPC is tied to the vehicle and its operator, not a single driver. As such, multiple authorized drivers can legally operate a franchised unit in shifts.

Ginez also noted that recent claims that TNVS companies are harboring large numbers of “tempo” drivers oversimplify how the system works.

He added that drivers are already in the regulatory process and should not be considered illegitimate just because government processing has lagged.

Ginez urged authorities to clear application backlogs so qualified drivers are not deprived of income due to delays beyond their control.

“Drivers with pending CPC or Provisional Authority applications may already continue servicing passengers under existing regulations, provided they have filed for an extension,” Ginez highlighted.

On the motorcycle taxi segment, he said regulators must acknowledge the realities of platform-based, multi-service work, where riders shift between passenger trips and delivery services depending on demand.

He added that the current motorcycle taxi cap should be revisited if it no longer reflects commuter needs or the number of qualified applicants seeking to legally enter the system.