Green SM opens driver platform

Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company, or GSM, has launched its Green SM Platform in the Philippines and Indonesia, opening a new ride service network built around electric vehicles.
The rollout started on 13 April, with the platform allowing owners and renters of VinFast vehicles to sign up as service partners. The company said the system is designed to grow its driver base while keeping service standards consistent across markets.
Drivers who join will go through training that covers day-to-day operations and customer service. GSM said this is meant to keep the experience uniform for passengers as more vehicles enter the network.
The platform offers a revenue-sharing scheme that can reach up to 90 percent, along with incentives tied to performance. GSM said this gives drivers a more stable way to earn, especially in cities where gig work continues to grow.
The initial lineup includes the VinFast VF 5 and Limo Green. GSM said support packages are in place to help drivers handle registration, insurance, and daily operations. The company added that this lowers the barrier for those who want to start but do not have access to traditional financing.
Vehicle access is part of the plan as GSM is working with VinFast to offer purchase and rental options so drivers can get on the road without high upfront costs. The company said this approach allows new partners to begin work soon after completing requirements.
A similar setup is in place in Indonesia, where more models are available, including the VF e34 and VF 6. GSM said the idea is to scale the driver network quickly across both markets while keeping the process simple.
According to GSM, drivers using VinFast electric vehicles will have access to free charging until March 31, 2029. The company said this helps reduce daily expenses and improves income over time, especially as fuel prices remain unpredictable.
GSM Global CEO Nguyen Van Thanh said the platform goes beyond expanding services. He described it as part of a broader shift toward electric mobility in Southeast Asia. He added that the company wants to increase the number of EVs on the road while building a system that works for drivers and commuters.
The timing lines up with rising interest in flexible work across major cities. GSM said the platform gives workers a way to earn without taking on heavy debt or long approval processes. Drivers can enter the system, start operating, and grow their income as they build a routine.
The company also sees the platform as a step toward a wider transport network that combines technology, cleaner energy, and everyday mobility needs. With operations now active in the Philippines, GSM is looking to expand its reach while keeping its focus on electric vehicles.