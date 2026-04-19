Green SM opens driver platform

Drivers who join will go through training that covers day-to-day operations and customer service. GSM said this is meant to keep the experience uniform for passengers as more vehicles enter the network.

The platform offers a revenue-sharing scheme that can reach up to 90 percent, along with incentives tied to performance. GSM said this gives drivers a more stable way to earn, especially in cities where gig work continues to grow.

The initial lineup includes the VinFast VF 5 and Limo Green. GSM said support packages are in place to help drivers handle registration, insurance, and daily operations. The company added that this lowers the barrier for those who want to start but do not have access to traditional financing.

Vehicle access is part of the plan as GSM is working with VinFast to offer purchase and rental options so drivers can get on the road without high upfront costs. The company said this approach allows new partners to begin work soon after completing requirements.

A similar setup is in place in Indonesia, where more models are available, including the VF e34 and VF 6. GSM said the idea is to scale the driver network quickly across both markets while keeping the process simple.