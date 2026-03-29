Green Xentro deploys 2,500 E-Taxis

Xentro Group and Green GSM signed a memorandum of understanding in October 2025. The initial plan covered 2,000 units. The target later increased to 2,500 units.

The rollout begins in Rizal as the first phase. The next phase will cover Metro Manila and nearby areas. The companies plan to use the same model in other Southeast Asian markets.

Green Xentro handles operations, including fleet management, driver supervision, and local setup. Green GSM provides the platform, vehicles, systems, and service standards.

The system includes real-time fleet monitoring and safety controls. Each vehicle has GPS tracking, CCTV, and dashcams. It also has a panic button that connects to a 24-hour monitoring center. The fleet has insurance coverage.

Passengers can book rides through street hailing or a mobile app. The service uses fixed pricing. It accepts cash and digital payments. All vehicles are electric and air-conditioned.