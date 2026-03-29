Green Xentro deploys 2,500 E-Taxis

Green Xentro has started deploying a large fleet of fully electric taxis in Rizal province. The company plans to expand to Metro Manila and nearby areas. The rollout is part of a partnership with global mobility platform Green GSM. The target covers 2,500 battery electric vehicles.
This is one of the largest electric taxi deployments in the country. The program uses a partner-led model that combines local operations with a global platform.
Xentro Group and Green GSM signed a memorandum of understanding in October 2025. The initial plan covered 2,000 units. The target later increased to 2,500 units.
The rollout begins in Rizal as the first phase. The next phase will cover Metro Manila and nearby areas. The companies plan to use the same model in other Southeast Asian markets.
Green Xentro handles operations, including fleet management, driver supervision, and local setup. Green GSM provides the platform, vehicles, systems, and service standards.
The system includes real-time fleet monitoring and safety controls. Each vehicle has GPS tracking, CCTV, and dashcams. It also has a panic button that connects to a 24-hour monitoring center. The fleet has insurance coverage.
Passengers can book rides through street hailing or a mobile app. The service uses fixed pricing. It accepts cash and digital payments. All vehicles are electric and air-conditioned.
The program uses a salaried driver model. Drivers receive a fixed monthly income, incentives, and statutory benefits. This setup replaces the boundary system used in many public transport services.
Drivers undergo training that covers safety, service standards, and electric vehicle use. The companies said this supports more consistent service and stable income.
The rollout includes a charging network. Charging stations will be placed in commercial hubs within the Xentro system, and these stations support daily operations and future expansion.
Company officials said the program supports efforts to reduce emissions and improve air quality. It also creates jobs linked to fleet operations and support services.
“We see this as a long-term investment in building a transport system that is more reliable, more structured, and better aligned with the needs of Filipino communities,” Noel M. Ignacio, Green Xentro CEO, said.
“By combining electric vehicles with a professional driver model, we are creating a service ecosystem that elevates everyday journeys while also improving the quality of livelihoods for drivers. Over time, we believe this approach can help set a new standard for public transport, one that balances efficiency, sustainability, and human-centered service,” Ignacio added.
“This is not just a fleet deployment. It represents the early stage of a scalable model where strong local partners lead market execution, while Green GSM enables growth through a unified electric mobility platform,” Dao Quy Phi, Green GSM Southeast Asia managing director, said.
“We believe this approach can unlock a more practical pathway to green mobility — one that is not only scalable, but also adaptable to the realities of emerging markets. By combining global standards with local expertise, we aim to accelerate adoption in a way that is both commercially viable and operationally sustainable over the long term.”
Green Xentro is one of the first companies to adopt the Green GSM model outside Vietnam. The system started in Vietnam before it expanded to other countries.