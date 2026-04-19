Grassroot communities get P18-M Japan grant

“This grant will empower local communities across the Philippines to realize their socioeconomic potential and address their long-term needs,” Ambassador Endo said.

The projects were the latest addition to the 569 grassroots projects, which have already been implemented by the GGP.

The Japanese government said it will continue to extend assistance under the GGP scheme launched in 1989 to support small-scale projects directly benefiting the grassroots level and contributing to socio-economic development.