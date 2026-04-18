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Japan earmarks $321K for Mindanao peace education

MAGTAKING Elementary School principal Christopher Macasias with students at the new school building donated by the SM Appliances Center through SM Foundation Inc.
MAGTAKING Elementary School principal Christopher Macasias with students at the new school building donated by the SM Appliances Center through SM Foundation Inc.
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The Japanese government has allocated $321,273 or approximately P18.92 million to support peace-building education in Barangay Siguel, General Santos City.

Japanese Ambassador ENDO Kazuya signed the grant contract with Japanese non-governmental organization ChildFund Japan for the project titled “Promoting Peace Education and Enhancing Learning Environment for Coexistence in Barangay Siguel.” 

MAGTAKING Elementary School principal Christopher Macasias with students at the new school building donated by the SM Appliances Center through SM Foundation Inc.
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The funding is provided under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects.

“This program aims to empower peace and multicultural coexistence through education and training for students of diverse ethnic backgrounds, helping them develop mutual understanding and dialogue skills to overcome prejudice and discrimination,” the embassy said in a release on Saturday.

MAGTAKING Elementary School principal Christopher Macasias with students at the new school building donated by the SM Appliances Center through SM Foundation Inc.
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Barangay Siguel is a rural community where residents from diverse backgrounds, including ethnic minorities and Muslims, have long coexisted, but face gaps in education support, particularly in teacher training and school resources.

The project will replace dilapidated classrooms and install sanitation facilities in a public junior and senior high school, benefiting at least 1,577 students.

The Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects, launched in 2002, has funded 69 projects in the Philippines totaling JPY 2.092 billion, or approximately P780 million. 

Japan
Mindanao
Ambassador Endo Kazuya

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