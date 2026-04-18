Japan earmarks $321K for Mindanao peace education

Barangay Siguel is a rural community where residents from diverse backgrounds, including ethnic minorities and Muslims, have long coexisted, but face gaps in education support, particularly in teacher training and school resources.

The project will replace dilapidated classrooms and install sanitation facilities in a public junior and senior high school, benefiting at least 1,577 students.

The Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects, launched in 2002, has funded 69 projects in the Philippines totaling JPY 2.092 billion, or approximately P780 million.