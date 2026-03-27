Japan backs Phl subway, Mindanao highway projects

Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Endo Kazuya and DFA Secretary Maria Theresa P. Lazaro signed loan agreements for the Metro Manila Subway (Phase 1 IV) and the Cagayan de Oro–Malaybalay highway project.

The projects are: Phase 1 (IV) of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP), with a loan ceiling of approximately 220 billion yen, and the Central Mindanao High Standard Highway Construction Project (Cagayan de Oro–Malaybalay Section) for engineering services, with a loan limit of about 1.672 billion yen.