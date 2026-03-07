Inferno displaces Pinyahan families

Residents watched helplessly as flames engulfed homes at around 9 p.m., with the blaze rapidly spreading through houses mostly made of light materials such as wood.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Quezon City responded to the incident, which escalated to a fifth alarm at around 9:44 p.m.

Authorities later raised Task Force Bravo at about 11:18 p.m., prompting the deployment of 28 fire trucks to contain the blaze — one of the highest fire alarm levels in the country.

The possible cause of the fire circulated among residents and on social media, with some claiming that a faulty air-conditioning unit may have triggered the incident.

However, the Bureau of Fire Protection said on Saturday that the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have yet to release the estimated cost of damages and the total number of families affected.

The nearby National Irrigation Administration office opened its covered court to accommodate displaced residents.

In a social media advisory, the agency said it is coordinating with the Quezon City government to provide basic assistance to families affected by the fire.