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SOCIAL SET

Finding joy in ‘making’

COMMUNITY Art Grounds team.
COMMUNITY Art Grounds team.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF COMMUNITY ART GROUNDS
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In the bustling heart of the metro, where the pace of city life often blurs the finer details of the soul, Search Mindscape curated a momentary sanctuary of thought and touch.

Last 20 to 22 March, Community Art Grounds in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) unfolded not merely as an exhibition, but as a living, breathing dialogue — a three-day immersive odyssey that bridged the gap between the elusive artist’s studio and the curious urbanite.

COMMUNITY Art Grounds team.
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The air was thick with the scent of wet clay and the rhythmic hum of collaboration. Olivia D’Aboville’s Floating Dandelions, a luminous installation of recycled grace, anchored the space, reminding us that beauty is often found in the reclamation of the discarded.

‘FLOATING Dandelions’ by Olivia D’Aboville.
‘FLOATING Dandelions’ by Olivia D’Aboville.

Nearby, the Alitaptap Artists’ Community threw open the doors to their creative sanctuaries, inviting the public to witness the sacred, messy alchemy of a work-in-progress. Jose Solon Perfecto can be found guiding hands through the primal pull of clay, while some joined Simon Te and Mic Rahman in the deliberate, ancestral strike of woodblock carving.

For the whimsically-inclined, the feline silhouettes of Art Toys PH and live pet portraiture added a layer of playful intimacy, all set to the soulful, unscripted soundtrack of afternoon jam sessions.

COMMUNITY Art Grounds team.
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True to the spirit of a modern salon, the experience was rounded up by a curated circle of community partners. The rustic charm of Perfecto Deli and the festival energy of Malasimbo merged seamlessly with the artisanal flavors of Lazy Days Coffee Co., Monkey Eagle Brewery and the smoky notes of Vito’s BBQ and Burnt Bean.

In an era of digital detachment, Community Art Grounds served as a poignant reminder that art is most potent when it is shared. It was a celebration of the “art of the mix” — where the seasoned creator and the casual viewer found common ground in the simple, profound act of making.

ENZO Peralta and Patrick Segovia.
ENZO Peralta and Patrick Segovia.
BIANCA Salonga and Derrick Ong.
BIANCA Salonga and Derrick Ong.
GJ Dy and Victoria Herrera.
GJ Dy and Victoria Herrera.
AUGUSTO Castro and Ayni Nuyda.
AUGUSTO Castro and Ayni Nuyda.
ERIKA Pettis, Victor Baron and Ivana Costa.
ERIKA Pettis, Victor Baron and Ivana Costa.
AUSSY and Jose Solon Perfecto.
AUSSY and Jose Solon Perfecto.
MARKO Bello, Khristina Manansala and Hermes Alegre.
MARKO Bello, Khristina Manansala and Hermes Alegre.
BGC
Search Mindscape
immersive art sanctuary

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