Finding joy in ‘making’

In the bustling heart of the metro, where the pace of city life often blurs the finer details of the soul, Search Mindscape curated a momentary sanctuary of thought and touch.

Last 20 to 22 March, Community Art Grounds in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) unfolded not merely as an exhibition, but as a living, breathing dialogue — a three-day immersive odyssey that bridged the gap between the elusive artist’s studio and the curious urbanite.