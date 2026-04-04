Finding joy in ‘making’

In the bustling heart of the metro, where the pace of city life often blurs the finer details of the soul, Search Mindscape curated a momentary sanctuary of thought and touch.
Last 20 to 22 March, Community Art Grounds in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) unfolded not merely as an exhibition, but as a living, breathing dialogue — a three-day immersive odyssey that bridged the gap between the elusive artist’s studio and the curious urbanite.
The air was thick with the scent of wet clay and the rhythmic hum of collaboration. Olivia D’Aboville’s Floating Dandelions, a luminous installation of recycled grace, anchored the space, reminding us that beauty is often found in the reclamation of the discarded.
Nearby, the Alitaptap Artists’ Community threw open the doors to their creative sanctuaries, inviting the public to witness the sacred, messy alchemy of a work-in-progress. Jose Solon Perfecto can be found guiding hands through the primal pull of clay, while some joined Simon Te and Mic Rahman in the deliberate, ancestral strike of woodblock carving.
For the whimsically-inclined, the feline silhouettes of Art Toys PH and live pet portraiture added a layer of playful intimacy, all set to the soulful, unscripted soundtrack of afternoon jam sessions.
True to the spirit of a modern salon, the experience was rounded up by a curated circle of community partners. The rustic charm of Perfecto Deli and the festival energy of Malasimbo merged seamlessly with the artisanal flavors of Lazy Days Coffee Co., Monkey Eagle Brewery and the smoky notes of Vito’s BBQ and Burnt Bean.
In an era of digital detachment, Community Art Grounds served as a poignant reminder that art is most potent when it is shared. It was a celebration of the “art of the mix” — where the seasoned creator and the casual viewer found common ground in the simple, profound act of making.