‘Full Circle’ exhibits continuity, where time is not an enemy

The much-awaited exhibition proposes a return — not as repetition, but as renewal — where early impulses, various materials, and ways of seeing are brought back into the present. Across sculptures, installations, and paintings, the show reads like an honest conversation on how form evolves, and how memory settles into matter. And how time refines both.

Brumann’s storied career spans more than half a century, molded by his comprehensive training as a master jeweler and by a life that carried him from Switzerland to the Philippines. Known for treating gold and gemstones with the same seriousness he grants to wood or mother of pearl, he has developed an admirable visual language grounded in perfect balance and curated proportions.