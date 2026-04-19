FBI offers $25,000 reward for Filipino content creator accused of child exploitation network

Yatco, who was known online under the username “Hairy Lips” on now-deleted YouTube and Discord accounts, gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for disrupting online classes and later positioning himself as someone who exposed alleged online predators.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on January 23, 2026, by the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, where Yatco faces charges of conspiracy to produce child pornography; conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography; and material involving sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the FBI, the alleged offenses occurred between 2019 and 2021 and were carried out by an online group operating across gaming and social media platforms.

Alleged online network

Authorities said Yatco is linked to a group known as “Greggy’s Cult,” which allegedly targeted vulnerable individuals, including minors, across the United States and other countries.

The group is accused of coercing victims into producing explicit material, which was then shared within the network.

The FBI further alleged that members of the group engaged in a range of abusive and criminal activities, including exploitation of minors, animal cruelty, and psychological coercion.

Five alleged members of the same network were arrested in December 2025 and charged in connection with child exploitation and related offenses.

They include individuals from New York, New Mexico, Hawaii, California, and Colorado.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock said authorities remain committed to tracking down suspects linked to online child exploitation cases.

“We are committed to apprehending Austin Yatco, bringing justice to his victims, and preventing future abuse,” Rothrock said, urging the public to report any information that could help locate the suspect.

The FBI is urging anyone with information to report it by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contacting the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000, submitting tips online through tips.fbi.gov, or reaching out to the nearest US Embassy or Consulate.

Authorities emphasized that all tips may be submitted anonymously.