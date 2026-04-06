2 arrested, 5 children rescued in anti-online child ops in Mindanao — DOJ

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 10 coordinated the raid with the Iligan City Police Office, City Mobile Force Battalion, and the PNP Maritime Group, with support from the DOJ Regional Anti-Cybercrime Enforcement Team Task Force 10.

Authorities said the operation followed extensive case-building and validation efforts, including legal guidance from government prosecutors to confirm the suspect’s identity.

The rescued children reportedly suffered abuse over an extended period, dating back to their early childhood.

Five days later, a separate operation in Davao City conducted by the PNP Women and Children Protection Desks – Mindanao Field Unit resulted in the arrest of another suspect and the rescue of three additional victims, including a child considered at risk of ongoing exploitation.

The operation on 19 March involved multiple units, including local police, regional anti-cybercrime teams, women protection desks, social welfare agencies, and inter-agency task forces.

Across both operations, investigators highlighted that digital evidence revealed a disturbing pattern: perpetrators exploit online anonymity to evade detection while manipulating and abusing victims through digital platforms.

The DOJ and PNP emphasized their continued commitment to intensifying OSAEC operations and urged the public to report suspicious online activities.

The DOJ stressed that protecting children from abuse is a shared responsibility.