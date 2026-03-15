NBI arrests suspect in online child abuse, exploitation in Zambales

The report identified an individual in the Philippines allegedly transmitting sexually exploitative content involving minors to recipients in the United States.

Subsequent surveillance and verification by the NBI-Violence Against Women and Children Division (VAWCD) confirmed that the suspect was actively offering, selling, and distributing explicit materials to foreign nationals in exchange for monetary compensation.

On February 16, 2026, the NBI-VAWCD, with the assistance of Destiny Rescue Philippines, rescued one of the minor victims, who disclosed that the subject abused and exploited her.

Following the successful confirmation of these illicit activities through surveillance, the NBI-VAWCD applied for and obtained a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD).

On March 11, 2026, the NBI-Technical Intelligence Division (TID) pinpointed the suspect's exact location.

A joint task force—comprising agents from NBI-VAWCD, the NBI-Olongapo District Office (OLDO), and the NBI-Digital Forensics Laboratory Division (DFLD)—proceeded to the subject’s residence in Subic, Zambales, to serve the warrant.

During the onsite digital examination of the mobile phone seized from the subject, the NBI forensic examiner discovered multiple child sexual abuse materials.

The suspect is being charged with violating Sections 4 (c) and (r) of Republic Act No. 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and was presented for inquest proceedings before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor, Zambales-Olongapo Office.

NBI Director Atty. Melvin A. Matibag stated that, "The arrest of this individual sends a clear message: the Philippines is not a safe haven for those who seek to profit from the exploitation of children.

The NBI stated that through its robust partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its own advanced digital forensic capabilities, the bureau remains relentless in tracking down OSAEC facilitators.

"We are committed to uprooting these networks to ensure the safety of our children in the digital space."