Motorcycle enthusiasts visit Makina Expo 2026 at SMX

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. JohnCarloMagallon

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. JohnCarloMagallon

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. JohnCarloMagallon

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. JohnCarloMagallon

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. JohnCarloMagallon

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. JohnCarloMagallon

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. JohnCarloMagallon

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. JohnCarloMagallon

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. John Carlo Magallon

Visitors look at motorcycles on display at Makina Expo 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, 10 April 2026, as many Filipinos continue to rely on motorcycles as a more affordable mode of transport amid soaring fuel prices. BSB Junrose Corporation President Ian Bangayan also addressed the media, announcing the entry of German motor oil brand Liqui Moly into the Philippine market, highlighting its focus on engine efficiency and advanced technology. John Carlo Magallon