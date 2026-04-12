Honda revs up Makina Expo

Crowds gathered early at the Makina Moto Expo 2026, and the Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) booth quickly became one of the busiest spots on the floor.
The three-day show at SMX Convention Center Manila marked its 10th year, and it felt like a reunion of riders, fans, and industry insiders who all came for the same reason.
The first one that drew attention was the new WN7. This is Honda’s push into full-size electric motorcycles for city use. It is quick off the line and quiet in a way that still feels a bit strange if you are used to engine noise.
It delivers up to 50 kW of power and 100 Nm of torque. It covers short bursts like 0 to 50 meters in under four seconds. Top speed reaches 129 km/h, which is more than enough for urban riding. Range sits at around 144 kilometers on a full charge.
A full charge takes about two and a half hours on standard charging, while a quick top-up from 20 to 80 percent can be done in about 30 minutes.
The WN7 also comes with a few features that make daily use easier. It has a smart key system, a five-inch TFT screen, and RoadSync connectivity for calls, music and navigation.
Gas-powered bikes still dominate local roads, and the company made sure to show that it is not moving away from that anytime soon.
The CB650R stood out for riders who still enjoy the feel of a high-revving engine. It uses an inline-four setup that delivers smooth power across the range. One feature that caught attention was the E-Clutch system.
The NX500, on the other hand, leaned more toward adventure. It is lighter than it looks and feels manageable even for riders who are not used to bigger bikes.
Around these three new models, Honda filled the space with familiar names. The Africa Twin, Goldwing, Fireblade, and Rebel1100 were all there.
Honda Philippines president Takeshi Kobayashi said the event remains important for the riding community. He pointed out that it brings people together who share the same interest, not just in bikes, but in the culture around them.