Honda revs up Makina Expo

A full charge takes about two and a half hours on standard charging, while a quick top-up from 20 to 80 percent can be done in about 30 minutes.

The WN7 also comes with a few features that make daily use easier. It has a smart key system, a five-inch TFT screen, and RoadSync connectivity for calls, music and navigation.

Gas-powered bikes still dominate local roads, and the company made sure to show that it is not moving away from that anytime soon.

The CB650R stood out for riders who still enjoy the feel of a high-revving engine. It uses an inline-four setup that delivers smooth power across the range. One feature that caught attention was the E-Clutch system.