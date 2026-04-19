Drivers struggle as fuel costs shrink earnings

As fuel prices continue to cut into daily income, drivers across different transport sectors are finding it harder to bring home enough for their families, despite long hours on the road.
For Erwin, 54, who has been driving a jeepney for over two decades, the situation has become more difficult in recent years as expenses rise faster than his earnings. “Before, I could still save something after a full day of driving. Now, it’s like what I earn just goes straight to fuel and boundary,” he said in Filipino. “Sometimes, what’s left for me and my family is barely enough.”
A similar struggle is faced by Nong, 34, who has been a tricycle driver for nearly 10 years. “I try to stretch my earnings, but fuel prices keep going up,” he said. “Even if I work longer hours, it doesn’t always mean higher take-home pay because costs also increase.”
For taxi driver Max, 45, who has been in the industry for seven years, the challenge lies in balancing fuel costs with passenger demand. “There are days when there are fewer passengers, but fuel prices remain high. You really feel the difference because your expenses don’t adjust to how many passengers you get,” he said.
Meanwhile, TNVS driver Jhong, 39, who has been driving for almost two years, pointed out that while app-based services offer flexibility, they are not immune to rising fuel costs. “Even if the fares sometimes increase, it’s not always enough to offset the cost of fuel,” he said. “You still end up spending a big portion of your income on gas.”
Despite differences in their modes of transport, the drivers share a common reality: longer hours and tighter budgets. Jeepney and tricycle drivers often struggle with fixed fares that do not immediately adjust to fuel hikes, while taxi and TNVS drivers face fluctuating passenger demand.
Still, all four drivers said they continue to find ways to cope, from extending working hours to cutting down on personal expenses, as they try to survive on shrinking income.