Drivers struggle as fuel costs shrink earnings

As fuel prices continue to cut into daily income, drivers across different transport sectors are finding it harder to bring home enough for their families, despite long hours on the road.

For Erwin, 54, who has been driving a jeepney for over two decades, the situation has become more difficult in recent years as expenses rise faster than his earnings. “Before, I could still save something after a full day of driving. Now, it’s like what I earn just goes straight to fuel and boundary,” he said in Filipino. “Sometimes, what’s left for me and my family is barely enough.”