Petrol woes stall drivers, squeeze street vendors

“The impact has been huge. I had to stop driving… I just couldn’t keep up because even a full tank is hard to recover from a day’s trips. It’s really difficult to gamble on going out to drive, especially these days,” he said in Filipino.

Instead, Jojo now helps manage his family’s small store while waiting for more stable fuel prices.

Others, like fellow driver Art, continue to operate despite thinning margins.

“It’s really depressing. At this point, it’s all about prayer and perseverance in our daily trips. Thankfully, some passengers voluntarily give extra fare,” he said, noting that even students sometimes pay more than the discounted fare.

Even with the rollback, both drivers said recovery is slow.

“It’s a big help, but it’s hard to immediately feel the decrease,” Art said.

Stewed

Beyond transport, rising fuel costs have also hit small food vendors, particularly those reliant on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Eric Garcia, 20, who sells pares (beef stew), said his daily earnings have shrunk as LPG prices nearly doubled.

“I’m only earning 1,500 pesos per day because the rest is spent on LPG,” he said, adding that an 11-kilo tank that once cost P870 now costs P1,600.

To cope, Garcia raised the price of his pares to P65, even as he tries to conserve fuel by lowering the flame on his stove.

Other vendors are unable to pass on costs. Ronilo Titom, who runs a roadside eatery, said raising prices risks losing customers.

“If we raise our prices, our customers will buy from other stalls,” he said, noting a gradual decline in patrons as more people bring packed meals.

Consumers are also tightening budgets. Call center worker Sam Natividad said she has cut spending to cover household expenses, while ride-hailing driver Allan Palong said even small price increases add up.

“It’s very difficult for us now… the five pesos mean a lot,” he said.

As fuel-driven inflation pushes up transport and food costs, workers and small vendors remain caught between survival and sustainability — hoping that relief at the pump will eventually translate into real relief on the ground.