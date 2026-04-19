Drag racing suspects surrender amid Sultan Kudarat crackdown

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat — Several individuals allegedly involved in illegal drag racing voluntarily surrendered to authorities following a crackdown by the municipal government and local police.
The surrender came after a joint operation and a public awareness campaign led by Mayor Bai Rihan Sakaluran, who reiterated the town’s zero-tolerance policy.
“Uulitin ko, hindi po welcome ang ano man na aktibidad na illegal drag racing sa aming bayan,” Sakaluran said.
Authorities said no immediate arrests were made, with the surrender treated as a “first warning” to deter further violations while allowing those involved to cooperate with the investigation.
Officials warned that repeat offenses will result in criminal charges under traffic and public safety laws.
The crackdown follows recent incidents linking illegal street racing to fatal accidents involving bystanders, raising concerns over road safety.
Local officials urged parents, community leaders, and motorcycle groups to help curb the activity, as monitoring and patrols continue in identified hotspots.