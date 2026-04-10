Nine arrested in Rizal anti-illegal gambling raid

Arrested during the operation were individuals identified as alleged “rebisador,” “kabo,” and bet collectors involved in the illegal gambling operation.

Authorities confiscated various gambling paraphernalia, including multiple cellular phones, calculators, notebooks, tally sheets (lastillas), betting materials, and cash amounting to P5,315.00 believed to be proceeds of the illegal activity.

Investigation disclosed that the operation stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant regarding an individual engaged in collecting bets for “jueteng.”

Acting on the report, operatives conducted surveillance and validation, which led to the discovery of the central collection point of the illegal operation and the subsequent arrest of the suspects.

The arrested individuals were brought to the Antipolo Component City Police Station for proper documentation and further investigation.

The suspects are facing charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602, as amended by Republic Act 9287 (the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law).

Barber reiterated Rizal PPO's firm commitment to eradicate illegal gambling activities in the province and calls on the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting law enforcement efforts by reporting any suspicious or unlawful activities in their communities.

"Our intensified operations against illegal gambling send a clear message—there is no place for unlawful activities in Rizal. We will continue to act decisively to protect the welfare of our communities,” Barber said.