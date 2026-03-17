Sulu villagers back ‘rido-free’ initiative

The turnover, held at the municipal hall, included weapons such as a caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle and a caliber .45 pistol. For authorities, the gesture symbolized more than disarmament — it marked a community’s willingness to embrace a safer future.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino P. delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, described the development as the “fruit of a strengthened partnership” between the military and the people of Lugus.

The initiative supports the town’s declaration as a “Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community,” a program aimed at replacing long-standing feuds with dialogue and community-led security efforts.

Lt. Col. Roy R. Dalumpines, commanding officer of the 104th Infantry Battalion, said the effort was made possible through close coordination with local police and strong grassroots support.

Mayor Almedzar Hajiri credited village leaders for helping bridge divides and encouraging residents to turn away from violence.

“This handover is not just about giving up weapons,” Hajiri said. “It is about choosing a future where our children can grow up without fear of armed conflict. Through unity and dialogue, Lugus can be a beacon of peace in Sulu.”

Parallel gains in Maguindanao del Sur

In a separate development, three members of armed groups surrendered in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur over the weekend.

The individuals, believed to be affiliated with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Dawlah Islamiyah, turned over high-powered weapons, including a .50 caliber Barrett sniper rifle, an M79 grenade launcher, and a rocket-propelled grenade.

Mayor Akmad A. Ampatuan Jr. said the surrenderees had been operating in the “SPMS Box,” an area historically linked to insurgent activity.

The surrender was facilitated by the National Bureau of Investigation–BARMM, in coordination with local government units and military forces.