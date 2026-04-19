DepEd, DMW rolls out OFW reintegration fairs

DepEd data showed strong participation in the “Sa ‘Pinas, Ikaw ang Ma’am at Sir (SPIMS)” help desk, where returning educators inquired about pathways to enter or re-enter public school service.

Recorded inquiries included at least 166 in Cagayan Valley, 105 in Calabarzon, 96 in the Negros Island Region, 94 in Central Visayas, 78 in the Cordillera Administrative Region, and 48 in Mimaropa.

DepEd also provided additional services during the fairs, including scholarship information for qualified OFW family members, education vouchers for children of returning workers, and assessment support through the Accreditation and Equivalency (A&E) and Philippine Educational Placement Test (PEPT).

Licensure support and review assistance were likewise made available for teachers preparing for board examinations.

Across participating government agencies, the NRN fairs logged around 3,100 inquiries, according to initial figures from event organizers.