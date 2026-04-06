DMW holds job fair for returning OFWs

Led by the DMW, various government agencies have joined forces for the "Bayanihan para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa" National Reintegration Network (NRN) and Job Fair held on Monday, 6 April, at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center.

The NRN Job Fair is being held to provide adequate services and programs for OFWs returning from the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict in the region, helping them rebuild their livelihoods.

A total of 8,000 local and overseas job opportunities from 15 recruitment agencies and local companies were featured at the bayanihan fair.

The DMW is partnered with 25 agencies, such as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Education, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Health, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, PhilHealth, SSS, PAGIBIG and Land Bank, together with the Quezon City government.

Meanwhile, three former OFWs were honored for their success stories as returning teachers under the program "Sa ‘Pinas, Ikaw ang Ma’am at Sir" (SPIMS) of the Department of Migrant Workers in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd).

The DepEd officially recognized Bryll B. Borgoños, Veronica Dungog, and Aylene M. Lara during the Bayanihan para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa National Reintegration Network (NRN) and job fair held on 6 April.

Before the recognition, the OFWs also shared their stories of challenges and triumphs while venturing abroad and their successful return to their families as teachers, just as they had dreamed.

“Salamat po sa DMW at sa DepEd sa ibinigay ninyong suporta, lalo na sa pangangailangang pinansyal at sa trabaho. Kahit noong panahon ng pandemya, hindi ninyo kami pinabayaan. Hanggang sa aking pagbalik sa bansa, patuloy pa rin ang suporta ng pamahalaan," said Veronica Dungog, a former OFW from United Arab Emirates who returned to teaching under the SPIMS program in 2021.

Currently, around 11,000 individuals have already been given the opportunity to return to teaching under the SPIMS program.