DMW conducts reintegration fairs for returning OFWs

The national reintegration network, led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), is conducting a series of reintegration fairs in Tacloban, Cebu, and Bulacan this April to provide a "one-stop shop" for returning overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).
The reintegration fair aims to promote specific steps for OFWs returning from the Middle East to start anew through skills training, livelihood opportunities, or new employment.
The DMW, in collaboration with various government agencies such as Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and Public Employment Service Offices, provides free services such as medical assistance, psychosocial counseling, livelihood support, employment facilitation, and skills training.
Aside from this, private recruitment agencies will participate by offering jobs that match the skills and experience of the OFWs.
The national reintegration network was established in June 2025 through a joint initiative led by the DMW to provide a comprehensive support system for returning OFWs.
It aims to deliver comprehensive, effective, and tailored services simultaneously to OFWs and their families to ensure their dignity, welfare, and prosperity. It also promotes holding activities in municipalities and cities to bring services closer to OFWs.