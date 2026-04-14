DMW conducts reintegration fairs for returning OFWs

The national reintegration network, led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), is conducting a series of reintegration fairs in Tacloban, Cebu, and Bulacan this April to provide a "one-stop shop" for returning overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

The reintegration fair aims to promote specific steps for OFWs returning from the Middle East to start anew through skills training, livelihood opportunities, or new employment.