CBITP launches today

The Capacity-Building Initiative for Transparency Philippines (CBITP) will be launched today, 20 April, at the Marco Polo Ortigas Manila.
The launching coincides with the inception workshop of the project that supports the implementation of the Enhanced Transparency Framework under the Paris Agreement by strengthening the country’s systems for monitoring, reporting and verification of climate actions.
To be convened during the event are key sectoral agencies namely Climate Change Commission; Department of Environment and Natural Resources; Department of Economy, Planning and Development; Department of Transportation; Department of Energy; Department of Science and Technology; Philippine Statistics Authority; Department of Agriculture; Manila Observatory; Conservation International Global Environment Agency; Conservation International Philippines; Japan International Cooperation Agency; Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit; International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives; Oscar M. Lopez Center; and Catholic Relief Services. Representatives will present their agency’s sectoral transparency initiatives and sign a statement of commitment.