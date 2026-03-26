Philippines launches gender-climate advisory group

Participating agencies include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, and Department of Transportation, alongside development partners such as the Asian Development Bank and Agence Française de Développement.

During its inaugural meeting, the GCAG outlined a unified implementation strategy, clarified roles among member agencies, and identified priority actions to sustain momentum across government levels.

“The implementation of the NDC-GAP marks an important step for the Philippines. It moves us from mere recognition that climate change is not gender neutral to concrete action,” Herrera said.

Officials said the initiative aims to ensure that climate policies and investments address systemic inequalities while empowering vulnerable sectors.

Baleda emphasized that the platform should lead to “concrete, institutionalized actions” that strengthen gender-responsive climate governance across agencies.

Meanwhile, Rebuelta-Teh highlighted the importance of closely monitoring implementation in key sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and other land uses.

The GCAG is expected to finalize its membership and operational guidelines, conduct stakeholder mapping, and roll out capacity-building programs for gender and development focal points across agencies.

The CCC said the initiative supports the administration’s push for a more inclusive and climate-resilient Philippines.