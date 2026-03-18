CCC calls for unified climate governance across sectors

“Our policies must align across sectors such as agriculture, water resources, energy systems, land use, infrastructure, and environmental management. National strategies must translate effectively into regional planning frameworks and ultimately into local implementation,” Borje said.

He underscored that climate risks are interconnected and require a comprehensive response.

“The risks we face today are systemic. And if risks are systemic, our governance response must also become systemic,” he added.

The summit highlighted key policy frameworks, including the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NDCIP), which guide the country’s climate and development strategies.