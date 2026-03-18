CCC calls for unified climate governance across sectors

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) on Tuesday called for stronger integration of climate governance across government planning, stressing the need for closer interagency coordination and policy alignment.
Speaking at the Interagency Summit for Philippine Sectoral Development Planning at the Philippine International Convention Center, CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje emphasized the importance of aligning policies across sectors.
“Our policies must align across sectors such as agriculture, water resources, energy systems, land use, infrastructure, and environmental management. National strategies must translate effectively into regional planning frameworks and ultimately into local implementation,” Borje said.
He underscored that climate risks are interconnected and require a comprehensive response.
“The risks we face today are systemic. And if risks are systemic, our governance response must also become systemic,” he added.
The summit highlighted key policy frameworks, including the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NDCIP), which guide the country’s climate and development strategies.
The NAP aims to reduce climate-related losses and strengthen the country’s adaptive capacity through long-term strategies toward resilience and sustainable growth by 2050.
Meanwhile, the NDCIP supports the country’s target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent by 2030, providing a framework for coordinated implementation across sectors.
The event also forms part of ongoing efforts to develop a Draft Action Agenda focused on strengthening interagency collaboration, policy coherence, and integrated planning among national agencies and local government units.
Organized by the University of the Philippines Los Baños College of Forestry and Natural Resources, the summit gathered representatives from government, local units, civil society, development partners, academe, and the media.
The CCC reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a coordinated, science-based, and climate-resilient development planning framework for the country.