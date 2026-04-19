Bongabon’s Sibuyas Festival showcases arch-making tradition

Decorative arches were once common fixtures during fiestas and community celebrations across the Philippines. The practice of making and installing arches — especially those crafted from traditional materials such as bamboo — has waned through the years, but the practice is finding new life in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija.
The town recently staged its first arch-making competition as part of the Sibuyas Festival 2026, held from 1 to 10 April. The event, which is of recent creation, marked both the 325th anniversary of Bongabon’s founding and a century of onion farming in the municipality.
Arch-making has been co-opted into modern-day festivals usually in the form of competitions in an effort at revival. The Sabutan Festival in the town of San Luis and the Coco-Sabutan Festival, both in the neighboring province of Aurora; Maubanog Festival of Mauban, Quezon, as well as the newly created Ilocos Sur Festival in the province of Ilocos Sur have featured arch-making competitions.
Arch-making contests have also been held for traditional patronal fiestas in recent times.
Now, Bongabon just launched its own. Rows of intricately designed arches lined the town’s Rizal Street, stretching from the public market to the town museum, replacing the usual float-decorating competition.
With entries from 26 barangays, the competition highlighted both artistry and communal effort. The Department of Tourism’s regional office noted that the initiative underscored “the creativity and collaboration of participating groups from various sectors of the municipality.”
The festival in general is a good way of reinforcing the town’s heritage assets, it added.
“Through celebrations such as the Sibuyas Festival, Bongabon not only honors its agricultural roots but also strengthens its identity as a vibrant destination where culture, community, and local industries thrive together,” the office said.
Winners
Barangay Vega Grande took top honors in the inaugural competition, followed by Sisilang na Ligaya in second place and Lusok in third.
Vega Grande’s winning arch stood out for its inventive layering of materials. Beyond the expected sibuyas accents, it incorporated solihiya (sunburst weave pattern), banig (mats), baskets and cut bamboo tubes. Some elements were even mechanized, lending movement to an otherwise static structure.
Sisilang na Ligaya’s entry leaned toward spectacle, evoking the atmosphere of a trade fair. Towering human figures fashioned from indigenous materials crowned the arch, while seeds, beads, coconut shells, cogon, and woven water hyacinths enriched its surface. Rattan-crafted carabao and snake heads added a dramatic flourish.
Lusok’s arch, by contrast, drew from memory. Its design echoed the simpler arches of old barangay fiestas — constructed from colored bamboo poles and adorned with dried and artificial flowers. At its peak, a striking image resembling the Santo Niño riding a carabao anchored the composition.
Visual appeal
The competition quickly captured public attention, drawing positive reactions from visitors and residents alike. More than a visual spectacle, the arches became markers of identity — each one reflecting the character of its community.
Organizers are already looking ahead. Plans are underway to enhance next year’s competition, including the addition of lighting to heighten the arches’ presence after dusk.
In Bongabon, the arch is no longer just an ornament. It is becoming, once again, a gateway — into memory, into craft and into a shared sense of place.