Bongabon’s Sibuyas Festival showcases arch-making tradition

Decorative arches were once common fixtures during fiestas and community celebrations across the Philippines. The practice of making and installing arches — especially those crafted from traditional materials such as bamboo — has waned through the years, but the practice is finding new life in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija.

The town recently staged its first arch-making competition as part of the Sibuyas Festival 2026, held from 1 to 10 April. The event, which is of recent creation, marked both the 325th anniversary of Bongabon’s founding and a century of onion farming in the municipality.