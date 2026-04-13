Treats from onion capital

Creativity and innovation once again took center stage in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija during the recently concluded Sibuyas Festival, which celebrates not only the town’s primary produce but also more than three centuries of history and heritage.
These were showcased through a variety of events, including the culturally-rooted street dance competition, the first-ever arko (arch) contest, and the Kusinabuyas culinary competition, a festival mainstay since 2017.
More than 20 cooks, chefs and sorbeteros participated in the culinary tilt, considered the penultimate cultural highlight of the province’s premier festival, now running for over two decades.
Mayor Ricardo Padilla shared that the town has long aimed to develop a signature dish, and the competition serves as an ideal platform to discover distinctive culinary creations by Bongabueños.
He added that both the cooking competition and the 10-day festival are dedicated to honoring not only the town’s onion farmers but also the broader community of agricultural workers.
Meanwhile, local historian and festival core group president Maynard Reguyal emphasized another key objective: to document noteworthy recipes from the competition and compile them as reference materials for future generations.
To ensure a fairer evaluation, this year’s competition separated dishes and desserts into two distinct categories, unlike in previous editions when both were judged together.
Phillip Alo won the savory dish category with his braised stuffed onion with coconut chili sauce. He was followed by John Arden Octaviano, who presented Onion Bangus Sisig, and Susan Fajardo, who prepared vegetable green curry.
Octaviano also topped the dessert category with his Dulce de Sibuyas, a tart made from Bongabon jam — sweetened onion — and yema, finished with cashew bits. Ma. Sofia Dingle’s onion brownies, which she calls “oni-yum bars,” placed second, while Mary Grace de la Cruz secured third place with her mini onion egg pie.
A crowd favorite during the competition was sibuyas ice cream, crafted by local sorbeteros, highlighting the versatility of the town’s prized crop.
In the street dance competition, Macabaclay National High School secured its third consecutive win, while Center D — composed of select students from Vega Elementary School, Rosa Ilagan Elementary School, Rita De Lara Elementary School, E. Gotangco Elementary School and Ariendo Elementary School — earned back-to-back victories.
The performances drew from narratives that reflect both the progress and challenges of the onion industry, including the impacts of tropical cyclones, infestations such as harabas worms, and issues surrounding importation.
This year’s festival held special significance as it marked the centenary of Bongabon’s onion industry, alongside the town’s 325th founding anniversary.
Based on Reguyal’s research, Bongabon was established in 1701, rather than 1704 as previously believed. At the time, present-day Nueva Ecija was still part of the expansive province of Pampanga.