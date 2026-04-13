Treats from onion capital

More than 20 cooks, chefs and sorbeteros participated in the culinary tilt, considered the penultimate cultural highlight of the province’s premier festival, now running for over two decades.

Mayor Ricardo Padilla shared that the town has long aimed to develop a signature dish, and the competition serves as an ideal platform to discover distinctive culinary creations by Bongabueños.

He added that both the cooking competition and the 10-day festival are dedicated to honoring not only the town’s onion farmers but also the broader community of agricultural workers.

Meanwhile, local historian and festival core group president Maynard Reguyal emphasized another key objective: to document noteworthy recipes from the competition and compile them as reference materials for future generations.

To ensure a fairer evaluation, this year’s competition separated dishes and desserts into two distinct categories, unlike in previous editions when both were judged together.

Phillip Alo won the savory dish category with his braised stuffed onion with coconut chili sauce. He was followed by John Arden Octaviano, who presented Onion Bangus Sisig, and Susan Fajardo, who prepared vegetable green curry.

Octaviano also topped the dessert category with his Dulce de Sibuyas, a tart made from Bongabon jam — sweetened onion — and yema, finished with cashew bits. Ma. Sofia Dingle’s onion brownies, which she calls “oni-yum bars,” placed second, while Mary Grace de la Cruz secured third place with her mini onion egg pie.