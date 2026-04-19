BOC exempts AEOs from e-seal requirement

It also clarified that the exemption applies to cargo moving to and from free zones, including shipments handled by firms that are both AEO-accredited and registered as business enterprises under investment promotion agencies.

“ECS shall no longer be required for shipments bound to and/or from Free Zones, consigned to or exported by AEOs which are at the same time granted privileges as Registered Business Enterprises (RBEs) by the Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) or government entities created by law, in charge of promoting investments,” the order stated.

The BOC clarified that while the tracking seal requirement is lifted for covered shipments, the General Transportation Surety Bond under the Automated Bonds Management System will remain in place for transit cargo.

The AEO program is intended to streamline customs processes by offering faster clearance, reduced inspections, and international recognition for compliant traders, helping lower logistics costs and improve trade efficiency.

BOC earlier issued its AEO Operational Guidelines to encourage more exporters and importers to apply for accreditation, outlining benefit tiers ranging from simplified processing and dedicated help desks to expedited clearance lanes and additional privileges for higher-level members.

The latest policy is set to take effect 15 days after its issuance on 7 April, 2026