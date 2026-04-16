DOF extends importer accreditation to 3 years

The policy also introduces clearer guidelines for compliance and renewal. Importers are required to submit an Annual Reportorial Compliance (ARC) within 30 days of their accreditation anniversary to ensure records remain updated.

Meanwhile, firms with at least six consecutive years of compliant accreditation may qualify for automatic renewal, while the new rules also cover participants under the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) and Super Green Lane (SGL) programs.

Prior to the reform, importers had to renew accreditation annually, often resulting in delays, added costs, and repeated submission of documents. Officials said the changes are expected to improve transaction efficiency, support the flow of goods, and enhance the country’s trade competitiveness.

The DOF said the measure aligns with the administration’s push to create a more business-friendly environment, particularly as global supply chains face disruptions and firms seek faster and more predictable regulatory processes.

The agency added the reform will allow businesses to focus more on operations and expansion, while helping sustain the steady movement of imports that support domestic demand and industrial activity.