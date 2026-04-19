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BMW leans on hybrids as sales climb

EXECUTIVE sedans like the BMW i5 and 5 Series help drive early 2026 sales as interest in electrified luxury cars grows.
EXECUTIVE sedans like the BMW i5 and 5 Series help drive early 2026 sales as interest in electrified luxury cars grows.Photographs courtesy of BMW
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BMW Philippines posted a strong start to 2026 as more buyers in the luxury segment turned to electrified models, with plug-in hybrids leading the charge.

The brand sold 230 units from January to March, up 19 percent from the same period last year, according to SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp., the official importer and distributor. The gain also lifted BMW’s standing in the premium segment, which rose by 13 percent over the same stretch.

EXECUTIVE sedans like the BMW i5 and 5 Series help drive early 2026 sales as interest in electrified luxury cars grows.
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Much of that growth came from a shift in what customers are choosing. Plug-in hybrid models took a larger share of sales, with buyers leaning toward vehicles that can run on electric power for daily trips while keeping a fuel engine for longer drives.

Among the top sellers were the BMW X3 30e xDrive, X5 xDrive50e and X1 xDrive25e. These models fall under BMW’s “Sports Activity Vehicle” line, which covers its crossovers and SUVs. They offer a mix of size, comfort, and flexibility that fits both city use and out-of-town travel.

COMPACT SUVs such as the BMW X1 plug-in hybrid draw buyers who want electric driving for daily use with added range when needed.
COMPACT SUVs such as the BMW X1 plug-in hybrid draw buyers who want electric driving for daily use with added range when needed.
ELECTRIFIED SUVs take a bigger share of sales as plug-in hybrid models gain traction in the premium market.
ELECTRIFIED SUVs take a bigger share of sales as plug-in hybrid models gain traction in the premium market.

Owners can drive short distances on electric power, then switch to the engine when needed. This suits Metro Manila traffic as well as longer trips outside the city. It also helps ease concerns about charging access, which remains a factor for many buyers.

Battery electric vehicles also played a role, though in smaller numbers compared to hybrids. The BMW i5 eDrive40 stood out during the quarter, along with the BMW 520i Hybrid. Both belong to the 5 Series line, which continues to hold its place in the executive sedan market.

The numbers point to a shift in how buyers view electrified vehicles. There is interest in lower fuel use and quieter driving, but there is also a need for flexibility. Plug-in hybrids sit in that middle ground, which helps explain their strong showing.

EXECUTIVE sedans like the BMW i5 and 5 Series help drive early 2026 sales as interest in electrified luxury cars grows.
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BMW said the results show that more customers are open to electrified mobility, especially in the premium segment. The company plans to keep its focus on expanding its electrified lineup while keeping the driving feel that long-time customers expect.

The first quarter performance builds on the brand’s momentum from last year. It also shows a broader trend in the local market, where more brands are offering hybrid and electric options across different segments.

To keep interest going, BMW Philippines will hold the Future Forward Tour from 24 to 26 April at C1 Park in Bonifacio Global City. The event will allow visitors to see and try the latest models, including both plug-in hybrids and full electric vehicles.

The roadshow will also give potential buyers a closer look at how these vehicles work in daily use. For many, that hands-on experience matters more than brochures or spec sheets.

The numbers suggest that BMW’s bet on plug-in hybrids is paying off. Buyers appear willing to try something new, as long as it fits how they drive every day.

BMW vehicle
BMW Philippines
SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp.

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