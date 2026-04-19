BMW leans on hybrids as sales climb

Owners can drive short distances on electric power, then switch to the engine when needed. This suits Metro Manila traffic as well as longer trips outside the city. It also helps ease concerns about charging access, which remains a factor for many buyers.

Battery electric vehicles also played a role, though in smaller numbers compared to hybrids. The BMW i5 eDrive40 stood out during the quarter, along with the BMW 520i Hybrid. Both belong to the 5 Series line, which continues to hold its place in the executive sedan market.

The numbers point to a shift in how buyers view electrified vehicles. There is interest in lower fuel use and quieter driving, but there is also a need for flexibility. Plug-in hybrids sit in that middle ground, which helps explain their strong showing.