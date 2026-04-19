BFAR-8 launches ‘stock now, pay later’ program for bangus growers

TACLOBAN CITY — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Eastern Visayas has introduced a “stock now, pay later” scheme allowing fishpond and fish cage operators to access bangus fingerlings and settle payment after harvest.
Christine Gresola, BFAR regional information officer, said the program enables beneficiaries to receive fingerlings for one production cycle and pay either in cash or in kind once harvest is completed.
The initiative aims to support aquaculture operators while increasing milkfish production in the region. BFAR-8 currently has around 895,000 bangus fry at the Jiabong Aquaculture Production and Technology Center in Samar and the Regional Brackishwater Aquaculture Production Center in Northern Samar, where they are grown into fingerlings for distribution.
The fry were sourced from broodstocks maintained at the Guiuan Marine Fisheries Development Center in Eastern Samar, the Laoang Multi-Species Hatchery, and the San Jose Legislated Hatchery in Northern Samar.
Gresola said the program is expected to initially benefit 78 fishpond and fish cage operators across Eastern Visayas.
Beneficiaries may repay in cash or by returning fingerlings after harvest, which will then be redistributed to other fisherfolk to expand the program’s reach.
BFAR-8 has also conducted consultative forums with the private sector to boost fingerling production and strengthen collaboration with aquaculture operators.
The agency currently operates nine production stations across the region to ensure a steady supply of quality fry and fingerlings.