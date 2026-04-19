Argentina's Milei says US-Israel war against Iran 'right thing to do'

Argentina has accused Iran of not cooperating with a probe into a 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured more than 300 at a Jewish community centre.

Prior to that, in 1992, an explosion at the Israeli embassy killed 29 and wounded 200.

Argentine courts have blamed both attacks on Iran, which has always denied involvement and refused to hand over suspects.

"To this day, we still demand justice," said the libertarian leader, an outspoken supporter of both Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

"We reiterate our willingness to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem as soon as conditions allow. We consider it necessary, but above all, just," he added.

The US-backed Isaac Accords are an initiative designed to boost Israel's ties with Latin America, mirroring the Abraham Accords under which several Arab countries normalised relations with Israel during Trump's first term.

Israel and Argentina also inked a deal to launch direct flights between Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv from November -- a move Milei said would cement "an unbreakable bond" between the two countries.

Netanyahu hailed Milei for showing "moral clarity" in standing with Israel.

"President Milei... has shown that by standing up with the Jewish people, standing up against anti-Semitic vilifications, standing up in our hour of need, standing up when we fight the battle of civilization against barbarism," Netanyahu said.

Argentina is home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America, numbering nearly 300,000 people living mostly in Buenos Aires.

Earlier on Sunday, Milei visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, considered the holiest site where Jews are allowed to pray.

He had also visited the site in February 2024 and June 2025.