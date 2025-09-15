Rubio vows ‘unwavering support’ to ally in Gaza war

JERUSALEM (AFP) — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday, during a visit to Israel, that Washington would give its ally “unwavering support” in the Gaza war and called for Hamas’ eradication.

“The people of Gaza deserve a better future, but that better future cannot begin until Hamas is eliminated,” Rubio told reporters next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“You can count on our unwavering support and commitment to see come to fruition.”

Netanyahu said Rubio’s visit was a “clear message” the United States stood with Israel and praised President Donald Trump for his backing, calling him the “greatest friend that Israel has ever had.”

Rubio criticized plans by Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state, saying they “emboldened” Hamas. “They’re largely symbolic... the only impact they actually have is it makes Hamas feel more emboldened,” he said.

Rubio had said he would discuss with Netanyahu Israeli plans to seize Gaza City, the territory’s largest urban center, as well as the government’s talk of annexing parts of the occupied West Bank in hopes of precluding a Palestinian state.

The secretary of state had also said Trump wanted the Gaza war to be “finished with” — which would mean the release of hostages and ensuring Hamas is “no longer a threat.”

But talks were made more difficult last week when the Trump administration was caught off guard by an Israeli attack in Qatar against Hamas leaders who were meeting to discuss a new US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

“We sent a message to terrorists: you can run but you cannot hide,” Netanyahu said Monday.

The “raid didn’t fail. It had one central message.”

Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed another 17 people on Monday, all but one in Gaza City, said Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for the Gaza civil defense agency.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean Agence France-Presse is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defense agency or the Israeli military.