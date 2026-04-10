Iran’s leader says does not seek war

“But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole,” he added, in an apparent reference to Lebanon where Israel is fighting with Tehran’s ally Hezbollah.

Khamenei told Iranians that they must “not imagine that taking to the streets is no longer necessary” despite the announcement of the ceasefire.

“Your voices in public squares are undoubtedly influential in the outcome of the negotiations,” he said, according to the message broadcast on state TV.

Likely wounded in the strike that killed his father, Mojtaba Khamenei, has still not been seen in public since his leadership appointment.

High-stakes negotiation

Meanwhile, Pakistan was poised on Friday to host Iranian and American delegations for negotiations in its capital, although Tehran’s participation remained uncertain after deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon threatened this week’s temporary truce.

Separately, Israel and Lebanon will hold talks in Washington next week, a State Department official said, amid mounting international concern that Israel’s bombing campaign could shatter the already fragile two-week US-Iran ceasefire.