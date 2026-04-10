Iran’s leader says does not seek war

TEHRAN (AFP) — Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in his latest written message the Islamic republic did not want war with the United States and Israel, but would protect its rights as a nation, state television reported Thursday.
“We did not seek war and we do not want it,” he said in the message read out on state TV, weeks after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on 28 February, the first day of the war.
“But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole,” he added, in an apparent reference to Lebanon where Israel is fighting with Tehran’s ally Hezbollah.
Khamenei told Iranians that they must “not imagine that taking to the streets is no longer necessary” despite the announcement of the ceasefire.
“Your voices in public squares are undoubtedly influential in the outcome of the negotiations,” he said, according to the message broadcast on state TV.
Likely wounded in the strike that killed his father, Mojtaba Khamenei, has still not been seen in public since his leadership appointment.
High-stakes negotiation
Meanwhile, Pakistan was poised on Friday to host Iranian and American delegations for negotiations in its capital, although Tehran’s participation remained uncertain after deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon threatened this week’s temporary truce.
Separately, Israel and Lebanon will hold talks in Washington next week, a State Department official said, amid mounting international concern that Israel’s bombing campaign could shatter the already fragile two-week US-Iran ceasefire.
Islamabad was pressing ahead with its preparations for the high-stakes negotiations, which official sources say will canvass several sensitive points, including Iran’s nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the strategic Strait of Hormuz maritime chokepoint.
But, even as security was ramped up in Islamabad and the main luxury hotel hosting delegates was cleared of its normal well-heeled guests, Iran signalled that its participation could hinge on a halt in Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
“The holding of talks to end the war is dependent on the US adhering to its ceasefire commitments on all fronts, especially in Lebanon,” Esmaeil Baqaei, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, said.
“If the travel plan is finalized, the composition of the delegation will also be announced,” he added.
Nevertheless, Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards signalled they were committing to the ceasefire, according to the state broadcaster.
“We would like to inform you that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have not launched anything at any country during the ceasefire hours until now,” the Guards said.
On Wednesday, Israel’s heaviest strikes on Lebanon since Hezbollah entered the Middle East war in early March killed hundreds, rattling the uneasy ceasefire between Washington and Tehran less than 48 hours after it came into force.
Pakistan has insisted that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire, and Washington made a push to include Beirut in parallel talks.
“We can confirm that the Department will host a meeting next week to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon,” a US State Department official said.
Neither Israel nor the Lebanese government have publicly confirmed these talks, although the announcement came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his ministers to seek direct dialogue with Lebanon focused on disarming Iran-backed Hezbollah.
A Lebanese government official told Agence France-Presse that Beirut would require a truce before entering any negotiations with Israel.
Attacks continued overnight, with air raid sirens in Israel’s commercial hub Tel Aviv and other parts of the country and Hezbollah announcing it carried out drone and rocket strikes early on Friday on Israeli forces on both sides of the border as well as a town in Israel’s north.