Another batch of OFWs from Israel, Lebanon returned home

A total of 22 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel have safely returned to the Philippines on Saturday, 18 April, via a commercial flight, as part of the government's ongoing repatriation efforts.

Among those who arrived were 18 caregivers and four hotel workers.

The OFWs from Israel were transported across to Egypt, where they boarded a commercial flight with the help of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).