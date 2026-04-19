Another batch of OFWs from Israel, Lebanon returned home

A total of 22 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel have safely returned to the Philippines on Saturday, 18 April, via a commercial flight, as part of the government's ongoing repatriation efforts.
Among those who arrived were 18 caregivers and four hotel workers.
The OFWs from Israel were transported across to Egypt, where they boarded a commercial flight with the help of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).
They were welcomed by OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), along with representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
Various government programs are also waiting for their reintegration, including training from TESDA, government-to-government overseas employment programs, livelihood assistance, and medical support.
Meanwhile, another batch of 15 OFWs from Lebanon arrived home safely aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR 932. The group arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Saturday afternoon.
Upon their return, the government ensured the immediate provision of necessary assistance, including financial and medical support, under the repatriation assistance program.
Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the safe repatriation of OFWs was made possible through the coordination of various government agencies such as the DMW, OWWA, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon.