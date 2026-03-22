25 OFWs return from Israel amid Middle East tensions

Another batch of overseas Filipino workers has returned to the Philippines from Israel amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
The Department of Migrant Workers said 25 Filipinos arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Saturday night, 21 March, at 9 p.m. aboard an Oman Air flight.
The group included 24 OFWs and one child. They are the fourth batch of repatriates who crossed the Taba border in Egypt before flying back to the Philippines.
Government personnel from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Manila International Airport Authority welcomed the returnees.
The DMW said assistance was immediately extended, including financial aid, medical support, transportation, and temporary accommodation.
As of latest data, a total of 2,099 OFWs and their dependents have been repatriated from the region amid the ongoing conflict.