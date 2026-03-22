More OFWs return from Israel

It was the fourth batch of OFWs who traveled across the Taba border in Egypt.

The returning OFWs were welcomed by personnel from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Manila International Airport Authority.

The DMW said the repatriates were immediately provided with financial, medical, transportation, and hotel accommodation assistance.

A total of 2,099 OFWs and their dependents have so far returned to the Philippines amid the ongoing conflict in the region, according to the DMW.