More OFWs return from Israel

Another batch of Filipinos has safely returned to the Philippines from Israel amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 24 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one child arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Saturday night aboard an Oman Air flight.
It was the fourth batch of OFWs who traveled across the Taba border in Egypt.
The returning OFWs were welcomed by personnel from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Manila International Airport Authority.
The DMW said the repatriates were immediately provided with financial, medical, transportation, and hotel accommodation assistance.
A total of 2,099 OFWs and their dependents have so far returned to the Philippines amid the ongoing conflict in the region, according to the DMW.