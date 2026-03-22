SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NEWS

More OFWs return from Israel

It was the fourth batch of OFWs who traveled across the Taba border in Egypt.
TWENTY-five Filipinos arrived Saturday evening in Manila following their repatriation from Israel.
TWENTY-five Filipinos arrived Saturday evening in Manila following their repatriation from Israel.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF DMW/FB
Published on

Another batch of Filipinos has safely returned to the Philippines from Israel amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 24 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one child arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Saturday night aboard an Oman Air flight.

TWENTY-five Filipinos arrived Saturday evening in Manila following their repatriation from Israel.
25 OFWs return from Israel amid Middle East tensions

It was the fourth batch of OFWs who traveled across the Taba border in Egypt.

The returning OFWs were welcomed by personnel from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Manila International Airport Authority.

The DMW said the repatriates were immediately provided with financial, medical, transportation, and hotel accommodation assistance.

A total of 2,099 OFWs and their dependents have so far returned to the Philippines amid the ongoing conflict in the region, according to the DMW.

DMW assistance
Middle East crisis
OFWs return

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph