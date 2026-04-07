The unyielding coffee shop owner who keeps colonialism out of our cups

The Filipino coffee culture is sneaking up on the world one bean at a time. Coffee shops — your average grab-and-go, the ones that double as Instagram galleries, and a few daring enough to flirt with specialty brews — are sprouting like mushrooms in Metro Manila and even in the provinces. And you have to hand it to some, they’re roasting, brewing, and yes, occasionally overstepping what gravity — or taste buds — would normally allow, slowly nudging the Philippines onto the global coffee map.
Enter Shangri-La Plaza’s Candid Coffee. In an Instagram feature by coffee content creator and Philippine coffee advocate @timdrinkscoffee, Tim sat down with Candid’s Founder and President Lanz Castillo to talk about the so-called sweet staple of sugar-chasing Instagram girlypops everywhere — the “Spanish Latte.”
In what has to be called a rare feat of influencer responsibility, Tim went beyond “Look at my aesthetic Instagram post of my coffee!” to actually explain the drink’s origin story.
“A Spanish latte is a sweet, creamy espresso drink made with steamed milk and sweetened condensed milk. Its exact origins are murky. Most sources trace it to the Middle East, with the closest Spanish equivalent being a Café Bombón, an espresso topped with condensed milk. It may also have drawn inspiration from the Vietnamese cà phê sữa đá, which traditionally uses robusta and condensed milk.”
But in the age of viralism and trend-conforming behavior, Castillo, with all the subtlety of a barista waving a revolutionary flag, refuses to let history get erased by a frothy cup filled with condensed milk. His patriotic and culturally-sensitive point leans on the memory of the country being a Spanish colony for over 300 years, yet here we are championing a “Spanish” latte. Cue Heneral Antonio Luna’s “p*nyeta!”
“We don't have a Spanish latte on the menu. Have I told you why? I just find it ironic [that] we were a Spanish colony for over 300 years. We have a rich history of Spanish colonialism and we're promoting this 'Spanish' latte?” Castillo said, with an exasperation that probably could have registered on the Richter scale.
“I mean like, if Jose Rizal was alive these days, he'd be like, 'wtf is this?'” he added. And honestly, imagining Rizal’s Instagram feed reacting to a sugary latte feels like a history lesson with whipped cream on top.
Enter Castillo’s answer — the “Illustrado.”
“During the Spanish colonial period, there was a revolution led by Jose Rizal and others with their writing. The Illustrados were a group of enlightened ones — people who were educated. They were using the pen to revolt against Spanish colonialism. The ‘Illustrado’ is my Spanish latte,” he explained, which, if you think about it, is basically giving a middle finger to colonialism — served in a coffee cup.
Tim’s conversation with Castillo made one thing glaringly obvious which the former explicitly stated, Philippine culture has a “gaya-gaya” streak as strong as espresso. We imitate, remix, and turn whatever the world hands us into something undeniably ours. Yet Tim asks the crucial question,
“Defining Philippine coffee culture doesn’t have to mean rejecting everything that came from somewhere else. It means being conscious about what we take and what we rename. It means asking, ‘Whose story is this drink telling?’”
And if I may borrow Dr. Jose Rizal's powerful words taken from his famous 1888 letter, "To the Young Women of Malolos" — "Ignorance is bondage, because as a man thinks, so he is; a man who does not think for himself and allows himself to be guided by the thought of another is like the beast led by a halter."
And indeed, whether you sip a Spanish latte elsewhere or an Illustrado in Shangri-La, the point isn’t just flavor. It’s identity, it’s history, and it’s a conscious decision to celebrate something that’s ours.
Philippine coffee culture isn’t just growing. it’s staging a caffeinated revolution, a brew at at a time.