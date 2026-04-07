The unyielding coffee shop owner who keeps colonialism out of our cups

But in the age of viralism and trend-conforming behavior, Castillo, with all the subtlety of a barista waving a revolutionary flag, refuses to let history get erased by a frothy cup filled with condensed milk. His patriotic and culturally-sensitive point leans on the memory of the country being a Spanish colony for over 300 years, yet here we are championing a “Spanish” latte. Cue Heneral Antonio Luna’s “p*nyeta!”

“We don't have a Spanish latte on the menu. Have I told you why? I just find it ironic [that] we were a Spanish colony for over 300 years. We have a rich history of Spanish colonialism and we're promoting this 'Spanish' latte?” Castillo said, with an exasperation that probably could have registered on the Richter scale.

“I mean like, if Jose Rizal was alive these days, he'd be like, 'wtf is this?'” he added. And honestly, imagining Rizal’s Instagram feed reacting to a sugary latte feels like a history lesson with whipped cream on top.

Enter Castillo’s answer — the “Illustrado.”

“During the Spanish colonial period, there was a revolution led by Jose Rizal and others with their writing. The Illustrados were a group of enlightened ones — people who were educated. They were using the pen to revolt against Spanish colonialism. The ‘Illustrado’ is my Spanish latte,” he explained, which, if you think about it, is basically giving a middle finger to colonialism — served in a coffee cup.

Tim’s conversation with Castillo made one thing glaringly obvious which the former explicitly stated, Philippine culture has a “gaya-gaya” streak as strong as espresso. We imitate, remix, and turn whatever the world hands us into something undeniably ours. Yet Tim asks the crucial question,

“Defining Philippine coffee culture doesn’t have to mean rejecting everything that came from somewhere else. It means being conscious about what we take and what we rename. It means asking, ‘Whose story is this drink telling?’”

And if I may borrow Dr. Jose Rizal's powerful words taken from his famous 1888 letter, "To the Young Women of Malolos" — "Ignorance is bondage, because as a man thinks, so he is; a man who does not think for himself and allows himself to be guided by the thought of another is like the beast led by a halter."

And indeed, whether you sip a Spanish latte elsewhere or an Illustrado in Shangri-La, the point isn’t just flavor. It’s identity, it’s history, and it’s a conscious decision to celebrate something that’s ours.

Philippine coffee culture isn’t just growing. it’s staging a caffeinated revolution, a brew at at a time.