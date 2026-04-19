82 senior high students take part in PhilMech's Y4M Boot Camp

TACLOBAN CITY — Some 82 senior high school students from Central Luzon State University-Agricultural Science and Technology School joined the Youth for Mechanization (Y4M) Boot Camp held at the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization in Nueva Ecija on 14–15 April 2026.
The two-day program aimed to give participants hands-on experience and deepen their appreciation of agricultural mechanization.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. expressed support for the initiative, highlighting the role of youth in the sector.
“By being here, you’re not just learning skills; you are joining a movement that is shaping the future of food and farming in our country,” he said.
PhilMech Director Dionisio Alvindia urged students to pursue agriculture-related courses and become agripreneurs, while calling on parents to promote a more positive view of the industry.
Activities included lectures, machinery demonstrations, drone showcases, and competitions designed to encourage innovation and engagement.
Participants said the program helped them see agriculture as a modern and evolving field and expressed interest in supporting future Y4M initiatives.