300 IP families, others benefit as PGT rolls out services

“This forms part of the province’s program to ensure food security and support the daily needs of every Tarlaqueño,” Gov. Christian Yap said.

Meanwhile, financial aid was released through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) payout held at the Danzo Evacuation Center in Gerona, extending help to those with needs for medical expenses, burial costs, fire incidents, and other urgent concerns.

Likewise, free consultations, medicines, and basic laboratory services were brought closer to the people through the Hospital Community-Based Program in Barangay Gossood, Mayantoc.

“We understand that life is becoming more challenging, especially with the rising cost of goods and fuel prices. That is why we are intensifying our efforts to ensure that assistance reaches our people and eases their burden,” Gov. Yap emphasized.

He assured that the provincial government will continue to prioritize the welfare of its people and deliver responsive services that address their immediate needs.