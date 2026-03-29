300 Aetas benefit from Tarlac military mission

TARLAC — Nearly 300 Aeta residents received agricultural support and essential healthcare during a month-long outreach program concluded recently at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base.

The Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines Inc. (ARRAPI) led the multi-phase mission in partnership with the Philippine Air Force 790th Air Base Group. The initiative focused on long-term livelihood sustainability alongside immediate humanitarian relief.

Key to the program was the installation of "Magtinda Aeta," a permanent market area designed to give Indigenous communities a dedicated space to sell their produce.

"It’s our own way of uplifting their spirit and providing joy to Indigenous peoples, and it was very fulfilling," said ARRAPI chairperson Col. Michael Romero, a Philippine Air Force reservist.

Romero said the combined efforts of the military and reservists were intended to boost both the immediate welfare and the long-term economic capabilities of the Aeta communities, which often face limited access to basic services.

During the humanitarian phase, families received medical and dental consultations, haircuts, and food packs. Volunteer dentists provided extractions and oral hygiene education for children and elders, while medical teams distributed essential medicines following vital sign checks.

The operation was supported by several military units, including the 710th Special Operations Wing and the Northern Luzon Command. Joining Romero were Lt. Col. Owen Avenido of the 790th Air Base Group and a several senior reservist officers.