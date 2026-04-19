2 Tajik nationals arrested in Marawi counterterror op

Authorities arrested two foreign nationals during a counterterrorism operation in Barangay Lomidong, Lanao del Sur on 17 April 2026.
The Philippine National Police said the suspects, both 22-year-old men from Tajikistan, were apprehended inside a rented room following the implementation of a Bureau of Immigration mission order against undesirable aliens.
The operation involved joint forces from the PNP Special Action Force, Marawi City Police Station, Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Intelligence Group, Bureau of Immigration, and the Philippine Army’s 103rd Brigade.
The suspects are now under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration for documentation and proper disposition.
Authorities said they are continuing to assess any possible security implications related to the presence of the two individuals in the area.
“This operation demonstrates our firm commitment to protecting national security by ensuring that foreign nationals within our borders comply with our laws and do not pose any threat to public safety,” PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said.
“Hindi kami papayag na magamit ang ating bansa bilang kanlungan ng sinumang may masamang layunin laban sa kapayapaan at kaayusan,” he added.