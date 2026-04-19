2 Tajik nationals arrested in Marawi counterterror op

Authorities said they are continuing to assess any possible security implications related to the presence of the two individuals in the area.

“This operation demonstrates our firm commitment to protecting national security by ensuring that foreign nationals within our borders comply with our laws and do not pose any threat to public safety,” PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said.

“Hindi kami papayag na magamit ang ating bansa bilang kanlungan ng sinumang may masamang layunin laban sa kapayapaan at kaayusan,” he added.